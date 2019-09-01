FUEL ISSUE DERAILS BOURDAIS’ FAST SIX

QUALIFYING RUN AT GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND

Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais was running the second fastest lap in round two of qualifying for the Grand Prix of Portland when a non-engine related fuel issue brought an end to his qualifying session. Bourdais, behind the wheel of the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan car, went out in group one in the first round and posted the third fastest lap of the 11 drivers in his group to advance to the second round. In round two, he was in fourth place and seemed assured of a top-six spot, which would have put him in the Firestone Fast Six, when the issue reared its head bringing an end to his run with only two minutes to go. Bourdais will start 12th tomorrow on the 1.967-mile, 12-turn Portland International Raceway permanent road course in Portland, Oregon.

Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Quote:

“We were working a P2 (position two) qualifying lap when we had a fuel issue. We’re not sure what caused it, but it wasn’t engine related. The SealMaster Honda No. 18 had good pace. The guys did a good job. We had a Firestone Fast Six car. Things happen, that’s racing. We’ll get after it tomorrow, do the best we can and get the best result possible.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais has qualified in the top-10 nine times in the first 16 races of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season. He qualified a season-high second last week at St. Louis, was third in Texas, qualified fifth at Barber Motorsports Park and Mid-Ohio, seventh at Road America and for the Indy 500, eighth at Toronto, ninth for Detroit Race 2, and 10th for the INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Bourdais has now qualified in the top-five six times with one pole, 2004, in seven attempts at PIR. In six previous races, he has finished on the podium five times with two wins, 2004 and 2007.

After the first 15 races of the 17-race NTT IndyCar Series season, Bourdais is 12th in the championship standings with 312 points. He has scored seven top-10 finishes including a season high third place finish at Barber and a fifth at COTA. He finished seventh at Pocono, eighth at Toronto and Texas, and ninth at Detroit GP Race 2 and Iowa. Bourdais also has four 11th place showings, Mid-Ohio, Detroit Race 1, Long Beach and the INDYCAR GP, placed 12th at Road America, 19th at St. Louis, 24th at St. Petersburg and 30th in the Indy 500.

The 2019 Grand Prix of Portland will be Bourdais’ 204th NTT IndyCar Series start and seventh at Portland International Raceway.

Bourdais is contesting his 14th NTT IndyCar Series season and second with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

In 203 career IndyCar starts, he has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 40, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida

Next Race:

Round 16 of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Grand Prix of Portland, August 30 – September 1, on the 1.967-mile, 12-turn Portland International Raceway permanent road course in Portland, Oregon. The race will be broadcast on NBC at 3 p.m. EDT.