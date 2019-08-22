By Steve Wittich

After a 138 straight NTT IndyCar Series races with a very familiar partner, Charlie Kimball will take to the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway oval with a new partner and a different look for the No. 23 Carlin Chevrolet.

Kimball and Carlin are introducing a new company, ripKurrent, to the NTT IndyCar Series.

“It’s neat because you get to introduce people to IndyCar racing with a fresh perspective,” said Kimball about the new partnership. “They come in, and maybe they’ve been fans, or maybe they’ve worked in the industry. Coming as a partner with a team like Carlin is such a different experience. They get excited about it, and you can share that with them.”

Jason Clark, ripKurrent Director of Strategic Accounts, worked with Kimball to put the one race program together. Clark’s previous role was as Senior Manager of Partner Strategy for the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A role that made him keenly aware of the value that Kimball and Carlin bring to their partners.

“They (ripKurrent) are really excited for the weekend,” explained Kimball. “They’ve got 20 or 25 guests coming, from clients to business partners. We’ll have associates that they work with on the car. I think they are really excited. They are doing a reception on Friday night and coming out to the race on Saturday.”

Led by a pair of Hoosiers and long-time race fans, the company offers disruptive, climate-conscience, innovative technologies aimed at saving their customers in high energy consumption environments between 30% and 50% on energy costs.

The Boca Raton, Fla. based company is a one-stop-shop for companies looking to lower their energy costs; from energy audits and modeling to the design of mechanical, electrical and plumbing solutions, to the manufacture and installation of thermal technologies.

“The Bommarito Auto Group 500 marks ripKurrent’s first foray into motorsports. Both Justin Dye (ripKurrent CEO) and I have been passionate about INDYCAR for many years, dating back to our childhood in southern Indiana,” stated Jade Culbertson, ripKurrent President. “We grew up watching open-wheel racing on small dirt tracks and, of course, the Indianapolis 500. To have ripKurrent partnered with an NTT IndyCar Series team is special to us. Also, being associated with Carlin and Charlie Kimball is extremely exciting. Charlie is a very accomplished and well-respected driver – he’s the first licensed driver with diabetes in the history of Indy car racing, which is significant to me, having lost my mother due to complications with diabetes two years ago. Speed, innovation, technology and efficiency have always been synonymous with INDYCAR and that aligns perfectly with our brand and energy services business at ripKurrent. We’re serious about reducing energy consumption for our clients, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint, a healthier planet and significant cost savings.”

More and more companies like ripKurrent are starting to understand that potential business-to-business benefit of being involved in the NTT IndyCar Series. There are dozens of companies partnered with the series and other teams who ripKurrent could help save money. What better way to meet them, then at the race track.

“More and more, partners understand that it’s about the relationships that they build, not just with teams and drivers, but with other partners involved,” explained Kimball when asked if sponsor prospects understand the possible business to business potential in the NTT IndyCar Series. “That networking is something that is only going to get stronger and stronger within IndyCar partnerships.”

Kimball will look to build on the momentum from a top ten finish at Pocono Raceway last week. The Camarillo, Calif. native will be in a race car for two consecutive races for the first time since the final two races of the 2018 season.

You can watch the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Presented by Valvoline on the NBC Sports Network at 8 pm Eastern.