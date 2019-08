Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, August 21st 2019

Race weekend: Friday, Aug. 23 – Saturday, Aug. 24 Track: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, a 1.25-mile oval in Madison, Illinois Race distance: 248 laps / 310 miles Entry List: Entry List (PDF) | Firestone tire allotment: Eleven sets for use throughout the weekend Twitter: @WWTRaceway, @IndyCar, #Bommarito500, #IndyCar Event website:http://www.wwtraceway.com/ INDYCAR website:www.IndyCar.com 2018 race winner: Will Power (No. 12 Verizon Team…