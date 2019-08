LONG POND, Pennsylvania (Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019) – Team Penske driver Will Power earned his first NTT IndyCar Series victory of the season, extending his streak of consecutive seasons with at least one victory to 13. This victory came in Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, the 2.5-mile track where he won for the third…



