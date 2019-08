Checkered Flag Shown at Pocono Raceway After 128 Laps; Spencer Pigot’s Race Ends Early After Contact on Lap 40 LONG POND, Penn. (August 18, 2019) – Race Notes Ed Carpenter not only matched his best result of 2019 today, he also earned the 50th Top 10 finish of his NTT IndyCar Series career. The team…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.