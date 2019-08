Posted by Patrick Stephan on Monday, August 19th 2019

Scott Dixon continues championship defense with runner-up finish Santino Ferrucci impresses with fourth-place finish Opening-lap crash damages Alexander Rossi’s championship effort LONG POND, Pa. (August 18, 2019) – Avoiding an opening-lap crash that eliminated or delayed five Honda drivers – including championship contender Alexander Rossi – Scott Dixon contended for the race victory throughout…