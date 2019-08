Sebastien Bourdais Race Summary: Sebastien Bourdais drove the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan car to a seventh place finish in today’s rain shortened ABC Supply Inc. 500 on the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway tri-oval in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Bourdais started 11th after qualifying was cancelled yesterday, due to inclement weather, and drivers…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.