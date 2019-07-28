NTT INDYCAR SERIES

HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO

QUALIFYING REPORT

07.27.2019

No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA

STARTING POSITION: 2nd

2nd QUALIFYING TIME: 1:05.5317 “Looking back at [qualifying], Will [Power] did a really slow first lap of his two-lap run, and I did two push laps in a row. I think I ran out of tire because they were used Firestones by the time I got halfway through the lap and that’s where the deficit came from. A little bit better of a strategy call they made than us, but I think our race car is great. The boys have done a really good job overnight – we struggled yesterday. The NAPA Andretti Honda boys put their heads together and made it happen today, and the front row is a good place to start.” No. 28 DHL HONDA

STARTING POSITION: 10th

10th QUALIFYING TIME: 1:05.7328 “After [Practice 1] we knew we needed some speed, so we threw some setup changes at it. I think the car was pretty decent. We advanced on to the top 12 and then got too aggressive with the front of the car and missed the [Firestone] Fast Six. We just came up a bit shy today, but we’re still inside the top 10 and we’ll do our best to turn that into a fight for the DHL team.” No. 98 UNIFIRST / CURB HONDA STARTING POSITION: 19th

19th QUALIFYING TIME: 1:06.4156 “We wanted more out of qualifying but didn’t have the setup to get us there. We were loose on entry and couldn’t pick up the speed. We need to concentrate on containing the rear [of the car] for the race and get creative with strategy to move our way up.”

No. 26 GAINBRIDGE HONDA

STARTING POSITION: 20th

20th QUALIFYING TIME: 1:06.2115

“It was a frustrating day. We missed it again. We have really been struggling getting the right feeling underneath us. It’s going to be a frustrating race starting where we are on the grid. It is how this year has gone. We just need to figure out how to make changes that will allow us to move forward.”