HONDA INDY 200 AT MID-OHIO RACE REPORT 07.28.2019 With the checkered flag on the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Round 14 of NTT IndyCar Series competition is in the books and for the second year in a row the 90-lap event was run without caution periods. After a well-executed three-stop pit strategy, Ryan Hunter-Reay goes…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.