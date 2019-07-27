Andretti Autosport retains Alexander Rossi on multi-year agreement NAPA AUTO PARTS and AutoNation to serve as co-primary sponsors of Rossi’s No. 27 entry Andretti Autosport IndyCar effort to remain Honda-powered via multi-year extension LEXINGTON, OHIO (Sat., July 27, 2019) — Alexander Rossi will continue to call Andretti Autosport home after extending his tenure with the team…
ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT RENEWS ROSSI WITH HONDA, NAPA AUTO PARTS AND AUTONATION SUPPORT
category: Andretti Autosport PR, TSO News