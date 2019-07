TSO NOTE: Sending this as “News” as it is a fairly significant event for motorsports in general and it’s happening at IMS, which is kinda sorta connected to INDYCAR šŸ˜‰ INDIANAPOLIS, Friday, July 26, 2019 – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli sports car championship Oct. 1-4, 2020,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.