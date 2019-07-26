Herta, Honda Head Indy Car Field at Mid-Ohio

Rookie Colton Herta tops the time charts in opening day of practice for Honda Indy 200
Another rookie, Felix Rosenqvist, impresses with fourth-fastest time
Scott Dixon leads morning practice, finishes day seventh overall

 

LEXINGTON, Ohio (July 26, 2019) – Honda-powered rookie Colton Herta led the way Friday at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the opening day of NTT IndyCarSeries practice in preparation for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200.  Herta’s best lap time of 1:05.7292 was more than two-tenths of a second clear of second-quickest Simon Pagenaud.

 

Another Honda-powered rookie, Felix Rosenqvist, ended the day fourth fastest, followed by Ryan Hunter-Reay’s Andretti Autosport Honda, with the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Honda of James Hinchcliffe rounding out the top six.  Defending series champion Scott Dixon led the morning session, but dropped down to seventh for the day after a late red flag [for a crash by Josef Newgarden] prevented him from making a run on the alternate, softer-compound Firestone “Red” tires.

 

Activities continue Saturday at Mid-Ohio with final practice and qualifying for Sunday’s 90-lap race. The 13th round of the 2019 season begin at 4 p.m. EDT Sunday, with livenetwork television coverage on NBC.

 

Colton Herta (Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda)Fastest in Friday practiceI picked up 1.1 seconds [on the Firestone Red tires], so it is a pretty big step up considering how short the track [length] is here.  There are a couple of places where you really gain time [on the Red tires] like Turn 12.  It really ‘grips up’ when you have the Reds on.  Turn 2 and Turns 4 and 5, too.  The Capstone car has been great, and we’re ready to go racing now.”

 

 

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200

Circuit:​​Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (2.258-mile road course) Lexington, Ohio

2017 Winner:Alexander Rossi (Andretti Autosport) 116.957 mph average

Weather:Sunny, warm, 82 degrees F

 

Top-10 Friday Practice Session Results:

Ps.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

Best Time

Notes

 1.

Colton Herta-R

Harding Steinbrenner Racing

Honda

1:05.7292

123.671 mph average

 2.

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:05.9313

+0.24021 seconds

 3.

Will Power

Team Penske

Chevrolet

1:05.9935

 

 4.

Felix Rosenqvist-R

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

1:06.0218

 

 5.

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:06.0268

 

 6.

James Hinchcliffe

Arrow Schmidt Peterson  

Honda

1:06.0318

 

 7.

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing

Honda

1:06.0973

 

 8.

Matheus Leist

A.J. Foyt Racing

Chevrolet

1:06.1627

 

 9.

Spencer Pigot

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevrolet

1:06.2455

 

10.

Jack Havey-R

Meyer Shank Racing

Honda

1:06.2480

 

Other Honda Results

12.

Sebastien Bourdais

DCR with Vasser-Sullivan

Honda

1:06.4366

 

13.

Marcus Ericsson-R

Arrow Schmidt Peterson

Honda

1:06.5765

 

14.

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:06.5806

 

15.

Zach Veach-R

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:06.6510

 

17.

Santino Ferrucci-R

Dale Coyne Racing

Honda

1:06.7523

 

20.

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

1:06.9536

 

22.

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport

Honda

1:07.1140

 

23.

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan

Honda

1:07.2755

 