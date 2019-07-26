2019 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500 RACE WEEKEND

World Wide Technology Raceway

Thursday, August 22 – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village; Racing Night at Busch Stadium

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Free fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis across from Busch Stadium. Meet-and-greet with INDYCAR Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and NASCAR K&N Pro Series drivers, show cars, games, prizes.

Fanfest driver autograph sessions:

4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. — NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West drivers.

5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. — Indy Lights and Indy Pro 2000 drivers.

5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. — NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

6:45 p.m. – Racing Night at Busch Stadium – St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. Josef Newgarden, 2017 INDYCAR champion, will throw out the first pitch. Fans who purchase their game tickets at www.Cardinals.com/theme will receive a Harrison Bader race car bobblehead.

Friday, August 23 – Coors Light Pole Night Showdown

10 a.m. – Parking lots open.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. – James Hinchcliffe Red Cross Blood Drive (bloodmobile near drag strip tower).

11:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open; Paddock pass upgrades open.

1-2 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series practice.

2:15-2:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 practice.

3-3:45 p.m. – Indy Lights practice.

4-5 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

5:15-6:15 p.m. – Coors Light Pole Night NTT IndyCar Series qualifying.

6:30-7:15 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying.

7:30-8 p.m. – Indy Lights qualifying.

8:15-9:15 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series final practice.

10:30 p.m. – Track closed.

Saturday, August 24 – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline race day

10 a.m. – Parking lots open.

11:30 a.m. – Spectator gates open.

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry exhibition.

12:45-2:15 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry Open Wheel Icons garage party and autograph session.

12:30-1:30 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West qualifying.

1:45 p.m. – Indy Pro 2000 Championship presented by Cooper Tires (55 laps).

2-6 p.m. – Rumble Before the Roar presented by Southern Comfort pre-race party.

2 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series paddock opens.

2:40 p.m. – Vintage Indy Registry final exhibition.

3-4 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series driver autograph session.

3:25 p.m. – Indy Lights race (75 laps).

4:35 p.m. – NASCAR K&N Pro Series East & West Monaco 125 presented by West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame.

6:15 p.m. – Parade laps.

6:30 p.m. – Bommarito Automotive Group 500 pre-race show.

7 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

Schedules subject to change.