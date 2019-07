MID-OHIO MARKS THIRD TYPE OF TRACK IN THREE WEEKS FOR ED CARPENTER RACING Ed Jones and Spencer Pigot Return to Road Course Racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (INDIANAPOLIS) July 23, 2019 – Preview Notes Up next for Ed Carpenter Racing is the drive over to Lexington, Ohio, home of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.