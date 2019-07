Newgarden scores another dominant win at Iowa Speedway NEWTON, Iowa (Sunday, July 21, 2019) – The hour of day at Iowa Speedway was different, but the domination by Josef Newgarden was not. And this time, he won the Iowa 300. For the fourth time in five years, Newgarden led the most laps in the race…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.