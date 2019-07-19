

Newton, Iowa (July 19, 2019) – Dale Coyne Racing rookie Santino Ferrucci took part in his first qualifying session on a short oval on Friday at Iowa Speedway and picked up his best starting position on an oval track by placing himself 12th on the starting grid for Saturday’s Iowa 300. Ferrucci was the 11th driver to take to the 0.875-mile circuit. The rookie immediately jumped to the third spot on the provisional starting grid with a two-lap average of 175.316mph. However, with 11 more drivers to qualify behind him, he would end up 12th when the remainder of the field had made their qualifying runs. “It’s difficult getting adjusted to the short oval,” said Ferrucci. “It’s tough to say the least. I was loose my whole run. The car was moving out of Turn 2 and I had a massive moment out of Turn 4 so I just kept my foot in it. That said, I’m happy with our qualifying run today, it’s our best start on an oval. Now we have to keep it going tomorrow. Hopefully we can move up the field during the race and get another Top 10 finish on an oval.” Drivers will have one last hour of practice later this evening to fine tune their cars ahead of tomorrow’s race. The Iowa 300 will go green at 6:15pm local time (7:15pm ET) tomorrow, Saturday, July 20. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN from 7:00pm ET.