Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Summary:

Sebastien Bourdais will make his 200th career IndyCar start after qualifying today for the Iowa 300 on the 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway oval in Newton, Iowa. Bourdais, in the No. 18 Team SealMaster – Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan entry, went out 12th of the 22 drivers to make a qualifying attempt and posted a two-lap average of 171.390 mph. He will lineup 21st tomorrow.

Sebastien Bourdais Qualifying Quote:

“The No. 18 SealMaster Honda car was oaky this morning. Then for the qualifying run I had no grip. I’m not sure what happened between the morning practice and qualifying. We’ll to take a look at the data and see what we can come up with.”

Fast Facts:

Bourdais has qualified in the top-10 seven times in the first 12 races of the 2019 season. His best starting position is third at Texas. He qualified fifth at Barber Motorsports Park, seventh at Road America and for the Indy 500, eighth at Toronto, ninth for Detroit Race 2, 10th for the INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Bourdais has a best starting position of sixth at Iowa (2014) in six attempts. In five previous races at Iowa he has a best finish of eighth in 2016 (finished ninth in 2015).

Bourdais is 11th in the championship standings with 232 points. He has scored five top-10 finishes including two top-5 showings, a season high third at Barber and fifth at COTA. Bourdais placed eighth at Toronto and at Texas; ninth at Detroit GP Race 2. He has finished 11th three times, Detroit Race 1, Long Beach and the INDYCAR GP, placed 12th at Road America, 24th at St. Petersburg and 30th in the Indy 500.

Bourdais is contesting his 14th NTT IndyCar Series season and second with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Vasser-Sullivan.

In 199 career IndyCar starts, he has won 37 races (sixth all-time) and captured 34 pole positions (seventh all time).

Bourdais is the only driver to win four consecutive IndyCar championships (2004 – 2007).

Bourdais, 40, is a native of Le Mans, France but resides in St. Petersburg, Florida

Race Broadcast:

Round 12 of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season will be the Iowa 300, July 19-20 on the 7/8-mile Iowa Speedway oval in Newton, Iowa. The race will be broadcast on: