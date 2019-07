ANDRETTI AUTOSPORT RACE PREVIEW NTT INDYCAR SERIES IOWA 300 NTT INDYCAR SERIES OF NOTE: The Andretti Autosport stable has claimed seven of 12 wins at Iowa Speedway, once holding a six-year win streak Ryan Hunter-Reay holds the most wins of any INDYCAR driver at Iowa Speedway, recording three victories on the short oval (2012, 2014, 2015) With his…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.