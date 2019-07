Posted by Patrick Stephan on Wednesday, July 17th 2019

Race weekend: Friday, July 19 – Saturday, July 20 Track: Iowa Speedway, a 7/8-mile (0.894-mile) oval in Newton, Iowa Race distance: 300 laps / 268.2 miles Entry List: Iowa 300 (PDF) Firestone tire allotment: Ten sets for use through the weekend Twitter: @iowaspeedway, @IndyCar, #Iowa300, #IndyCar Event website: http://IowaSpeedway.com/ INDYCAR website: www.IndyCar.com 2018 race winner: James Hinchcliffe (No. 5 Arrow Electronics SPM Honda) 2018 NTT…