CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES ROAD AMERICA JUNE 23, 2019 Power and Newgarden Earn Podium Finishes to Pace Team Chevy at Road America Newgarden Retains Points Lead ELKHART LAKE, Wisc. (June 23, 2019) – Team Penske drivers Will Power and Josef Newgarden have tasted victory at the 4.014-mile, 14-turn road course at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.