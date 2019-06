Rossi, Honda Reign at Road America Alexander Rossi dominates REV Group Grand Prix for second win of 2019 Closes to within seven points of championship lead Graham Rahal runs fourth, Scott Dixon fifth in close battle ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (June 23, 2019) – Alexander Rossi dominated today’s REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, leading…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.