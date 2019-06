Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, June 9th 2019

Track: Texas Motor Speedway Race: DXC Technology 600 Date: June 8, 2019 No. 2 Fitzgerald USA Dallara/Chevrolet – Josef Newgarden Start: 7th Finish: 1st Status: Running Laps Completed: 248/248 Laps Led: 54 Points Position: 1st (+25 pts) Notes: A sizzling weekend at Texas Motor Speedway ended with a victory lane celebration under fire for Josef Newgarden and the No. 2 Fitzgerald USA Dallara/Chevrolet…