FORT WORTH, Texas – Rain cut a scheduled two-hour practice session at Texas Motor Speedway by more than half Thursday evening, but it couldn’t stop defending DXC Technology 600 winner Scott Dixon from setting the pace again. DXC TECHNOLOGY 600: Practice 1 results The reigning and five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion turned the fastest lap in…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.