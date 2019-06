Renew by Monday, June 17 to Lock In Lowest Prices INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, June 6, 2019 – Those who witnessed Simon Pagenaud’s dramatic pass on Lap 199 to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will never forget it, and race fans should move just as quickly and decisively to renew their tickets for 2020…



