Newgarden capitalizes on timely pit stop to win Detroit doubleheader opener DETROIT (Saturday, June 1, 2019) – A timely pit stop catapulted Josef Newgarden to victory in the rain-shortened opener of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear doubleheader, as well as back into the NTT IndyCar Series championship lead. Newgarden won Saturday’s race…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.