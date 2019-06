06.01.2019 No. 27 NAPA AUTO PARTS HONDA STARTED 1st // FINISHED 2nd CHAMPIONSHIP: 3rd (270 pts.) OF NOTE: Scored his second-consecutive pole position on the streets of Belle Isle during this morning’s Race 1 qualifying session // Led 18 laps of the 75-minute timed race on his was to a fifth top-five finish of the season “These yellows are tough -…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.