By Steve Wittich The first NTT IndyCar Series practice session was delayed by five minutes for inspection and repair after a few incidents in the Trans-Am Series. When the green flag came out at 11 am, the ambient temperature was 68F, and the track temperature was 75F. The track was 70F at the Start/Finish line,…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.