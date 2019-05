By Steve Wittich The second and final NTT IndyCar Series practice before qualifying on Saturday morning at 10:45 am began promptly at 2:50 pm. It was sunny and humid with an ambient temperature of 79F. The track temperature was 91F. It was 86F at the Start/Finish Line, 103F at Turn 5, 100F in Turn 9…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.