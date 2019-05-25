TSO would like to welcome J.R. Hildebrand as our guest blogger for the “Month of May.” The eight-time Indianapolis 500 starter is back with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing for a second year with software as a service provider Salesforce.com returning to sponsor the Sausalito, Calif. native. We’re looking forward to Hildebrand’s insight on what goes…
TSO Feature Blogger – J.R. Hildebrand – ““All of the pre-race stuff is finished; let’s go racing on Sunday!”
