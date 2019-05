Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 25th 2019

Santino Ferrucci posts second-fastest speed in final practice prior to the “500” Takuma Sato, Jordan King and James Davison round out top five for Honda 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 24, 2019) – The young American Indy car rookie with the Italian-sounding name, Santino Ferrucci,…