Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 25th 2019

Sebastien Bourdais Carb Day Summary: Sebastien Bourdais piloted the No. 18 Team SealMaster-Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan entry to the sixth fastest speed, 225.288 mph on Carb Day, the final practice before Sunday’s 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on the fabled 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. Bourdais qualified seventh, tying for his second highest…