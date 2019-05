May 24, 2019| Anne F. INDIANAPOLIS – Déjà vu. In a repeat of last year’s Carb Day performance, Tony Kanaan topped the speed chart today in the final practice before the Indianapolis 500. Posting a speed of 225.517mph, Kanaan ran 40 laps with the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet in race trim. There were no incidents…



