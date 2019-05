Posted by Patrick Stephan on Saturday, May 25th 2019

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANAPOLIS INDIANAPOLIS 500 CARB DAY NOTEBOOK MAY 24, 2019 Chevrolet drivers, teams make final preparations for Indy 500 · Chevrolet engineers prepare for variable conditions ᴏ Program manager Rob Buckner and team ready · Tony Kanaan tops speed chart in final practice…