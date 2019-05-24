INDYCAR partners with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to push driver safety forward with the next generation of cockpit protection By Steve Wittich For over a century the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has led the way in safety innovations in racing. From today’s announcement about the next evolution in driver cockpit protection, through the I-PAS goggles…
TSO Feature (no sub. required) — INDYCAR partners with Red Bull Advanced Technologies to push driver safety forward with the next generation of cockpit protection
category: TSO Features