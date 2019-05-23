BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 23, 2019) – Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) and Hendrickson, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of suspension systems and components to the global commercial transportation industry, announced today a multi-year partnership that will see Hendrickson become an associate sponsor of the team’s NTT IndyCar Series program as well as the creation of a…
HENDRICKSON JOINS RAHAL LETTERMAN LANIGAN RACING AS MULTI-YEAR ASSOCIATE SPONSOR; TEAM DEBUTS HENDERSON ENGINEERING SUPPORT VEHICLE AT THE INDIANAPOLIS 500
category: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing PR