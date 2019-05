Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, May 23rd 2019

CHEVROLET IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY, INDIANAPOLIS INDIANAPOLIS 500 MEDIA DAY SELECTED QUOTES FROM DRIVERS MAY 23, 2019 TEAM PENSKE DRIVERS JOSEF NEWGARDEN, HELIO CASTRONEVES, WILL POWER AND SIMON PAGENAUD PARTICIPATED IN INDY 500 MEDIA DAY. SELECTED QUOTES FROM EACH DRIVER: JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 SH:ELL…