INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, May 20, 2019) – Simon Pagenaud started the day celebrating his pole-winning effort in qualifications for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge by participating in the traditional front-row photo shoot. He ended the day at the front of the speed chart. Pagenaud was the fastest driver in a two-hour practice Monday afternoon…



