Ed Carpenter Qualifies 2nd, Spencer Pigot Will Start 3rd, Ed Jones to Roll Off 4th in Next Sunday’s 500-Mile Race INDIANAPOLIS (May 19, 2019) – Indianapolis 500 Fast Nine Qualifying Notes For the sixth time in seven years, Ed Carpenter Racing will have a front row starting position for the Indianapolis 500; but for the…



