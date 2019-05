Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 19th 2019

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500 NTT IndyCar Series QUALIFYING NOTES/QUOTES – Saturday, May 18, 2019 SATO, RAHAL AND KING QUALIFIED FOR THE INDY 500; WILL START 14TH, 17TH AND 26TH RESPECTIVELY AFTER A DAY FULL OF EXCITEMENT 14th: Takuma Sato 4-lap avg. of 228.300 mph (L1: 228.779, L2: 228.257, L3: 227.866,…