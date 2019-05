Posted by Patrick Stephan on Sunday, May 19th 2019

Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Sebastien Bourdais all advance to “Fast Nine” pole qualifying Sunday Six drivers will battle for final three starting positions in “Bump Day” session Starting positions 10-30 locked in during today’s first-round qualifying INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 18, 2019) – Colton Herta, Alexander Rossi and Sebastien Bourdais led…