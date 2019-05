Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, May 16th 2019

May 15, 2019, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, and the St. Clair County Transit District are teaming up to give NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA fans a lift to the races. Race fans will receive a round-trip bus ride to WWT Raceway events from the Fairview Heights MetroLink Station for only…