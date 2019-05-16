Motorsports’ Deadliest Era Documentary Lands Distribution

Atlas Distribution Company Picks up “Rapid Response” for US Distribution – in Theaters – September 6, 2019

Los Angeles, CA (May 15, 2019): Rapid Response, a full length documentary film exploring the most deadly era of racing, and the safety innovations that revolutionized the sport, has signed with Atlas distribution Company for US distribution.

Rapid Response Co-Director, Michael Miles stated, “We couldn’t be happier to be working with Atlas Distribution Company. Their extraordinary commitment to the project and their consummate professionalism are everything we hoped for in finding a US distributor.”

Rapid Response is a fast-paced documentary that tells the story of medical and safety professionals who refused to accept the high mortality rate among American race car drivers, fundamentally altering the history of motorsports. The movie will open in theaters on September 6, 2019.

In the 1960s, in racing, accidents were commonplace and so were the fatalities. Safety was barely an afterthought. Drivers accepted this as part of the job and continued to take the track, eager to please fans, make money, and prove that they had what it took to survive.

Featuring interviews with motorsports safety pioneers Dr. Stephen Olvey and Dr.Terry Trammell as well as drivers Mario Andretti, Bobby Unser, Al Unser, Parnelli Jones, Rick Mears, and others, Rapid Response highlights the most deadly era of racing and the innovations that led the sport out of the dark ages.

“We’re very proud to be working with Michael Miles and Roger Hinze on the distribution of Rapid Response. Their passion for the real life heroes of motorsports safety is truly inspiring and we’re very much looking forward to the release,” said Harmon Kaslow, President of Atlas Distribution Company.

The film will premiere at Indiana State Museum’s IMAX Theater on Friday, May 24th, two days prior to the 2019 Indy 500.