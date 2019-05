Posted by Patrick Stephan on Thursday, May 16th 2019

Hollywood Superstars Damon, Bale To Wave Green Flag for 103rd Indianapolis 500 INDIANAPOLIS, Thursday, May 16, 2019 – Academy Award-winning actors Matt Damon and Christian Bale will serve as honorary starters for the 103rd Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag to start “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on Sunday, May 26 at…