INDIANAPOLIS, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 – Information about practice for the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Thursday, May 16 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

SCHEDULE: (All times local)

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Public Gates Open

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Open practice

TICKETS: $15 (General Admission). Kids 15 and under are free accompanied by adult with ticket.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.: 1, 1B, 2, 4, 5B Media, 6, 7 Vehicle, 7 South, 9A, 10, 10A

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Backstretch, Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4. Stands: B Penthouse (22-25), Gas Alley Roof, E Stand (1-4), North Vista wheelchair, Northwest Vista (1-4), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (9-12), Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Terrace East, Tower Terrace Wheelchair, Tower Terrace (37-42).

PARKING LOTS OPEN: Limited Free Public Parking: Lot 7 (North 40), Turn 3 Infield; ADA (All Free): North 40, West Museum (Infield)

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., $15 IMS gate admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum admission ($10 adult, $5 ages 6-15, free 5 and under).

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

9 a.m.: Crown Royal Heroes Wall Unveiling – Near Short Chute (between Turns 1 and 2) at IMS Museum

10 a.m.: Jonathan Byrd’s Racing Sponsor Announcement- Fourth Floor Media Center

6:05 p.m.: Story of the Day – Fourth Floor Media Center