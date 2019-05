CHEVROLET RACING IN THE NTT INDYCAR SERIES 103RD RUNNING OF THE INDIANAPOLIS 500 PRESENTED BY GAINBRIDGE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY TEAM CHEVY DAY 1 PRACTICE RECAP MAY 14, 2019 INDIANAPOLIS (May 14, 2019) –In 2018, Will Power won the Indianapolis 500 and left the track that evening with his familiar No. 12 brightly shining from atop the…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.