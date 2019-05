Posted by Steve Wittich on Wednesday, May 15th 2019

Hulman & Company Sells Clabber Girl Corporation to B&G Foods, Inc. TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 15, 2019 – Hulman & Company announced today the sale of Clabber Girl Corporation to B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS), a leading manufacturer, seller and distributor of shelf-stable and frozen foods across North America. “Our core focus is the pursuit…