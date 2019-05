Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion to Lead Field in Corvette Grand Sport Coupe INDIANAPOLIS, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 – Chicago Blackhawks goaltender and two-time Stanley Cup champion Corey Crawford will lead the field to the green flag for the sixth annual INDYCAR Grand Prix on Saturday, May 11 as the driver of the Chevrolet Corvette Grand…



