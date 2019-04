INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, April 24, 2019) – Drivers, teams and fans got a taste of May in April at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and came away hungry for more. Wednesday’s NTT IndyCar Series open test on the world-famous 2.5-mile oval permitted 29 drivers to get comfortable in their machines, go through team test checklists and provide rookies…



Log In Register This content is for 12-Month TSO Subscription members only.