, Ca. (4.14.2019) – With Alexander Rossi’s victory at today’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the Andretti Autosport team led by Michael Andretti recorded its 200th race win coming from multiple areas of competition (IndyCar, Indy Lights, Pro Mazda/Indy Pro 2000, USF2000, Global Rallycross, Americas Rallycross, FIA Formula E Championship, ALMS/IMSA).

Having grown and diversified since Andretti became a team owner in 2003, the brand currently competes globally across six areas of competition: INDYCAR, Indy Lights, FIA Formula E Championship, U.S. rallycross, GT4 America and Australian Supercars.

The team’s victories have formed a list of accolades, including five Indianapolis 500 victories, four IndyCar Series championships, three Indy Lights titles, one Pro Mazda championship and one USF2000 championship. Additionally, the team holds two X Games Gold Medals and four U.S. rallycross championships.

The 200 victories have been recorded by a stable of 38 different drivers: