Meyer Shank Racing Long Beach Qualifying Report

Long Beach, Calif. (13 April 2019) – After working through some early weekend adversity, Meyer Shank Racing driver Jack Harvey slotted his No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda on the ninth row with a 1:07.528-second lap in qualifying for Sunday’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The team fought through a fuel leak issue which cost the Briton track time on Friday. But after making adjustments as quickly as possible Harvey was able to clock in 28 laps on Friday to gain data for Saturday on the notoriously fast changing circuit.

Finding comfort in the team’s historically fast paced Saturday, Harvey was eager to turn around his results during early morning Practice 3 ahead of the midday qualifying run. Harvey saw immediate pace during the session, settling into the top eight throughout most of the 45 minute practice.

The final practice results saw just nine-tenths between first 21 cars, prepping for an extremely close battle during qualifying.

Unfortunately the team’s significantly improved overnight pace wasn’t enough to transfer into the top 12 of qualifying and Harvey landed 18th in the order with a 1:07.528-second lap.

“The encouraging thing for us is that we have pretty good black [Firestone Tire] pace,” said Harvey who is running Acura branding this weekend on the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM car. “We were strong this morning and were running P5, we just didn’t take a very big step on reds. We will have to take a look on why that is because we usually are pretty good on reds. Once we figure out why then we will be able to figure out the solution straight away.”

Last year’s Long Beach event saw Harvey have promising race pace and improve five positions to land his best finish of the 2018 season.

“The field is so close this weekend and it all comes down to tenths of a second,” said Mike Shank. “We were able to pick up some pace over night which was promising but we just missed the mark during qualifying. We will regroup this afternoon and figure out how we can improve for tomorrow.”

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be broadcast live on NBCSN on Sunday April 14th at 1:35pm PST. Live IndyCar Radio coverage will also be provided on SiriusXM Ch. 113.